The Ability Jam in photos

Pi Kappa Phi’s annual Ability Week ended this year in a benefit concert – or, an “Ability Jam” – co-hosted with the Mama’s Boys, a UMBC acapella group. The funds raised went to their national philanthropy, The Ability Experience, a non-profit dedicated to aiding the disabled through grants and construction. Performers included the UMBC Raascals, Major Definition, and students in SUCCESS program, a program for students with intellectual disabilities. Headlining the concert was Last to Fire, a funk/rock outfit composed of UMBC alumni.