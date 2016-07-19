An evening with MITSKI

New York artist MITSKI performs at the Rock N Roll Hotel with supporting acts from JAY SOM and JAPANESE BREAKFAST. Following up her 2014 album “Meet Me at Makeout Creek”, her latest album “Puberty 2” delves further into her emotions. Singing about complicated relationships that still have not been resolved, there is a sense of melancholy in each song she performs. The crowd was in tune to every track, with little commentary in between songs. Interestingly, Mitski played a cover of the Calvin Harris track “How Deep Is Your Love” with grand excitement from the audience. Recently, Mitski’s song “Francis Forever” was briefly featured on the animated television show Adventure Time. The sounds of Mitski are rough around the edges at times but ultimately rewarding if you can sympathize with that.