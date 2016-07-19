An evening with MITSKI

California artist JAY SOM opens for MITSKI.
JAPANESE BREAKFAST follows JAY SOM in opening for MITSKI.
JAPANESE BREAKFAST is headlined by singer and guitarist Michelle Zauner. The band’s sound is psychedelic rock.
MITSKI and her fellow band mates tune their equipment before playing for a packed crowd.
Mitski Miyawaki tours with her latest emotional album “Puberty 2”.
Mitski closes her eyes as she sings into her mic.
MITSKI’S latest album Puberty 2 has received critical acclaim from publications such as Pitchfork, New Yorker, Dazed, and Bandcamp.
MITSKI performs for a sold out crowd of energetic youths singing along to almost every track.
MITSKI performs alone for a few songs off her album “Bury Me At Makeout Creek”.
Portrait shot of MITSKI.