Baltimore anti-Trump protests led by UMBC student

Nearly 1,000 protesters took to the streets last night in Baltimore to speak out against President-elect Donald Trump. Organized by UMBC student Kaila Philo, the protest moved from Baltimore Penn Station to the Inner Harbor and the Raven’s game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Protesters gathered near 2010 N Charles St. around 6 p.m. and began their march south amid chants of “Not my president,” and “We reject the president elect.” Baltimore City Police maintained a perimeter around the group but did not intervene.

Kaila Philo, a senior English major, took to Facebook shortly after it became clear that Trump had won the presidency and coordinated the protest. The event was widely shared with over 2,000 users indicating that they were interested in attending.

Richard Elliot, a UMBC student and the leader of the “UMBC Progressives” movement, was distributing sandwiches and sodas to fellow protesters. “I’m here because I can’t fade [Trump’s] fascism,” he said, “this election is a failure of the American democratic experiment.”

As the protest spilled over E Pratt St. and into the Harborplace shopping center, a crowd formed around a young woman with a bullhorn. “Take this moment, take this movement, and mobilize,” she urged, “It doesn’t stop here!” The announcement was met with cheers from the crowd and chants of “Pussy grabs back!” — a response to a leaked recording of Donald Trump from 2005 in which he brags about getting away with sexual assault due to his celebrity status.

Kimber W., a 28-year-old Baltimore resident who was adopted from South Korea as a child, said that she was “out here to protest Trump. I’m terrified of a president who doesn’t believe there’s a place for me in my own country.”

According to police, three people were detained and one was charged during the protests. Protesters lingered around M&T Bank Stadium until about 11 p.m.

Will, a 27-year-old Baltimore County resident who was watching the protest from behind a police line in front of Raven’s Stadium, said that “this protest is a joke.”

“If you really want a better country go out and work. This protest is about nothing but people who have had everything handed to them and they’re scared of change. The working class should not have to be supporting everyone else, like the democrats out here,” he said.

“This is what democracy looks like!” chanted the crowd.