Chill with Netflix over winter break

Following the much anticipated reboot of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” on Nov. 25, Netflix still has a long list of “TBA” premiere dates for new seasons of Netflix original series. Without studying and homework getting in the way (for the most part) this Winter Break, Netflix subscribers will have more time to catch up on fan-favorites, although we might have to wait until Summer for some to return.

Besides the great series that are on Netflix, a list of classic childhood movies will also be added starting in December. A few of these include Disney favorites, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (1989), “D2: The Mighty Ducks” (1994) and “The Little Rascals” (1994).

Here are a few series that are confirmed to premiere in the upcoming months:

Fuller House

Season 2, Friday, Dec. 9

Following in the footsteps of the original series, Full House, the new season of Fuller House continues to follow the lives of DJ and Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, as they learn valuable life lessons raising their own children. Just in time for Winter Break and the holiday season, this season of the show will also follow a holiday theme with Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve all included according to Candace Cameron Bure.

One Day at a Time

Friday, Jan. 6

The new Netflix original series is based on the 1975 sitcom, with a modern twist and multi-camera view. The story will follow a Cuban-American family as the newly separated, military mother takes care of her two kids with the help of her own Cuban mother. The original 1975 series ran for nine seasons and the Netflix remake will start off with 13 episodes.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Friday, Jan. 13

The popular children’s mystery series by Lemony Snicket will be coming to life once again in January as it did back in 2004 in theaters. The story similarly follows the Baudelaire children, Violet, Sunny and Klaus as their lives repeatedly take turns for the worst. The villain of the series, Count Olaf, who was originally played by Jim Carrey will now be personified by “How I Met Your Mother” star, Neil Patrick Harris.

Marvel’s Iron Fist

Friday, March 17

The new addition to the Marvel industry follows Danny Rand (Scott Buck) as he learns to accept his powers and returns to New York after years of hiding. As he tries to reconnect to this past and family legacy, he also comes back with an expertise of mystical martial arts. This is the fourth Marvel series on Netflix, and viewers — Marvel experts or not — can see the action and success already being foreshadowed.

Stranger Things

Season 2, Rumored as Summer 2017

If any show could be named the epitome of the Netflix industry, Stranger Things is the one. The first season took the network by storm, following a group of kids who have to fight against a monster and evil scientists to save their friends. The face of the show, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), has the ability to not only flip cars with her mind, but transport herself mentally into another dimension dubbed the “Upside Down.” The first season finale left viewers with many unanswered questions, but one thing they should be sure of is that the next season will be just as nail-biting and addictive, if not more.

Premiere dates are not yet determined, but there is already anticipation for the return of other hit shows like Orange is the New Black (Season 5), House of Cards (Season 5), Making A Murderer (Season 2), Narcos (Season 3) and Aziz Ansaris’s Master of None (Season 2).