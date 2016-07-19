An evening with Wye Oak
WYE OAK performed at the Rock N Roll Hotel on June 22nd. The Baltimore band, made up of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, recently started touring with their latest album “Tween”. A reflective piece, the album was crafted between sophomore album “Civilian” and previous album “Shriek”. Singer Jenn Wasner spoke about the band’s 10 year run, thanking the audience for their constant support. All female Baltimore band TEEN opened up with synth pop tunes. The sold out show was vibrant, with each song receiving loud cheers and applause.
Teeny Lieberson of TEEN adds a quirky personality to the band’s performance.
Baltimore band TEEN is made up of Boshra AlSaadi (cq) ,left, Teeny Lieberson (cq), center left, Katherine Lieberson (cq), center right, and Lizzie Lieberson (cq) right
Lizzie Lieberson of TEEN plays on two separate keyboards at the same time.
Jenn Wasner, singer and guitarist of WYE OAK
Andy Stack, drummer and synth of WYE OAK
Jenn Wasner performs new tracks from WYE OAK’s latest album “Tween”.
Andy Stack simultaneously plays drums along with the synth.
A stylized photo of Jenn Wasner jamming out.
Andy Stack (cq), left, and Jenn Wasner (cq) right celebrate performing together for almost 10 years. They have released five albums in that time.
The lighting for the show was dim yet fit the music perfectly.
Jenn Wasner performs a solo.
Andy Stack (cq), left, and Jenn Wasner (cq), right, finish their set with encore track Holy Holy off their sophomore album “Civilian”.