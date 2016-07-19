An evening with Wye Oak

WYE OAK performed at the Rock N Roll Hotel on June 22nd. The Baltimore band, made up of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, recently started touring with their latest album “Tween”. A reflective piece, the album was crafted between sophomore album “Civilian” and previous album “Shriek”. Singer Jenn Wasner spoke about the band’s 10 year run, thanking the audience for their constant support. All female Baltimore band TEEN opened up with synth pop tunes. The sold out show was vibrant, with each song receiving loud cheers and applause.

Wye Oak’s set list included: