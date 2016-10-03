EXCLUSIVE: Statement from library director on status of recovery following flooding

The following statement was released early to The Retriever. From Patrick Dawson, AOK Library Director:

Yesterday the first floor of the AOK Library & Gallery suffered a water leak inside the Retriever Learning Center. The water has been cleaned up and there is an ongoing effort to remove the remainder of moisture from all spaces that were affected by the leak. Environmental Safety & Health (ESH) has been monitoring air quality in the building since the leak occurred and the results indicate healthy indoor air quality.

The library building remains open and is operating on its regular schedule. However, during the cleanup effort, some areas within the library will be closed: The Retriever Learning Center, Writing Center and Math Lab, the Basement, and Gallery.

All efforts are being made to recover from this leak as quickly as possible and to ensure that the drying process is complete before reopening the affected areas. We anticipate that the library will be fully operational by the weekend.