Fish Head Cantina: a great place for good food and music

Driving north on I-695 past I-95, looking off to the right it is possible to see a restaurant with an unusual name in big red letters. Fish Head Cantina is located in Halethorpe, MD and is an American restaurant and bar. Sporting a large bar area with space for pool and high tops, as well as a restaurant area for sit-down eating, Fish Head Cantina offers something for everyone.

Environmental Science major Carly Toulan says she “loves going there because the food is just so good.”

The menu contains everything from burgers and wings, to gourmet tacos and even sushi. Although sushi is not something typically seen at a bar, Fish Head Cantina attracts patrons specifically for their large variety of “Baltimore fusion-style” sushi, as described by head bartender Whitney Manansala.

The sushi bar has separate hours from the rest of the restaurant, because a trained sushi chef creates all the sushi himself. The sushi ranges from a simple California Roll to a Sushi Burrito, a large sushi roll the size of a burrito and filled with three different fish.

Fish Head also has an attached venue which welcomes live music multiple days a week. Able to house 450 people, the venue welcomes groups of all varieties, such as Magic Mike and Blackfoot.

Manansala says that “people love coming out and seeing the different groups.”

Fish Head Cantina is also a sports bar, showing Chelsea FC English Premier League soccer matches every weekend, which draws a large crowd of supporters from throughout the region. It also shows NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL games during the week.

According to Manansala, Fish Head Cantina is set apart from other establishments by “great food and fantastic service.”

Fish Head Cantina is located at 4802 Benson Ave, Halethorpe, MD 21227 and is open from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.