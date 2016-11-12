Greek Life philanthropy roundup

Regardless of one’s preconceived beliefs about college Greek life, it is hard to deny the healthy flow of philanthropy and charity that comes from sororities and fraternities across the nation.

It should not be a surprise that the brothers and sisters here at UMBC have also done their fair share of philanthropy work. You’ve probably witnessed it time and time again if you’ve ever set foot near the campus breezeway or the Commons terrace. In case you are not currently caught up on Greek Life philanthropy at UMBC, here is a list of some of the most recent charity events that have taken place here on campus as described by members of respective fraternities and sororities. Be sure to keep your eyes and ears out for upcoming Greek life events to get involved in!

ASA’s Annual Philanthropy Week – Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. – Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. in support of Girls on the Run, Alpha Sigma Alpha Foundation, The Special Olympics and The S. June Smith Center.

Mindy Weisgerber, sophomore biology education and psychology double major

“We had a four day philanthropy week for each of our four philanthropies. The first day we raised awareness for Girls on the Run by making bows and having people pie our sisters out on the terrace. The bows that we made would then be given to GOTR at their upcoming run. The second day we had a fundraiser at Ledo’s Pizza for the ASA Foundation. The third day we had our bi-annual twelve-hour Hula Hoop for Hope out on the terrace for the Special Olympics. On Friday we had a lip sync/karaoke night in Lower Flat Tuesday’s. A lot of Greek life members came to hangout and have fun and we raised money by selling food and refreshments.”

PhiDE’s Annual Philanthropy Week – Oct. 3 – Oct. 7 in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Laura Arvin, sophomore biology major

“Our philanthropy is Children’s Miracle Network. CMN provides medical care for children who are unable to afford it. Last month, we held several events in the Breezeway during our philanthropy week to raise money for the children who are supported by CMN. We also had a miracle child, Eli, visit UMBC to share a little about his story and how CMN’s support has helped him and his family.”

Pi Kappa Phi’s Pups for Pi Kapp – Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in support of The Ability Experience

Ryan Sigmon, sophomore linguistics major

“We shared the Commons terrace with the Phi Mu’s Teeter Totter event. People came to hang out with the dogs, buy baked goods donate to our national philanthropy, The Ability Experience. I think the event went very well because it attracted a ton of students, whether involved or uninvolved in Greek Life. It gave us a chance to talk to students about Pi Kapp, and about The Ability Experience, an awesome cause that allows us to connect and build relationships with people with disabilities.”

Phi Mu’s Treater-Totter – Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Rachael McCauley, sophomore psychology major