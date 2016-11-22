We must never put our faith in the words of a politician

Many Americans are afraid of the promises Trump made during his campaign, but it is more than likely that these are just mere words that will not find their way into future policies. Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.

Some say Trump won because of an appeal to the working class, others say he won because of deep-seated racism and even more say he won because there was a need for an anti-establishment leader, especially after Bernie’s “revolution.”

According to an Associated Press poll released this April, almost eight in 10 Americans are dissatisfied with their government and the way it works. Yet, Americans are some of the most passive citizens in the globe.

Alexis de Tocqueville, a French diplomat best known for his anthropological analysis of America in its infancy, knew what would tear the nation apart. He said, “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.”

Both political parties major standing points dealt with taxes, with Clinton trying to convince the middle class that she would run the country with the rich’s money and with Trump trying to convince everyone that somehow he would lower taxes across the board.

To his supporters, Trump is a politician who is obviously imperfect, whose flaws are apparent, but who is not afraid of anyone. There are many promises Trump has made to the American people; however, he will not be able to keep most of them.

The American public is sick of something that seems good but is not. President Obama promised a country for all, in which he would welcome the undocumented. Under his administration more immigrants were deported than under any other administration in the history of the United States.

Many think that they have been cheated under a Democratic administration made of glass. What seemed like a utopia in bringing free health care to all turned into chaos for some. The Affordable Care Act denied many their current health care provider and raised costs for numerous others.

Liberals blindly embrace the statistic that unemployment went down and the economy thrived, but this is another fallacy. The new jobs brought in have not been analyzed thoroughly and they may be underpaying employees and undermining the economy.

Americans believe that politicians are unable to keep their promises. Major media outlets, like CNN, have already front-paged a headline reaffirming that Trump will not be able to repeal ObamaCare on his first day in office.

If Trump does repeal ObamaCare, then he will have had to first come up with a better plan with Republicans in Congress. Trump will likely not be able to fund a wall, because true conservatives in the legislative branch seek a balanced budget. Also, his administration will most probably not be responsible for more deportations than Obama’s.

As can be seen with the multiple examples above, there is no point in placing our faith in the words of a politician. Trump’s words have been destructive, but he will not be able to instill detrimental policies as president. The United States is a nation that cannot be run by a dictator or singular and narrow-minded political agendas unless its citizens allow for it.