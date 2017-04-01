Proposed school uniforms beneficial to UMBC

In the midst of all of the executive orders President Trump has been signing, UMBC has decided to pass some executive orders of its own. The Board of Student Integrity has passed a policy that requires students to wear school uniforms to every class. This has brought much joy to UMBC students, as many are excited to start wearing proper and decent outfits while on campus.

This policy will require students to pay an extra fee to buy the UMBC certified uniforms. Students will not be allowed to sit in on lectures without them. Students will also have the option of buying more than one version of the uniform, but they will not be allowed to alter the clothing in any way, shape, or form.

Every student, including commuters, will be required to follow this policy or risk relocation. “Those who choose not to buy a uniform will be subject to reevaluation and may be relocated to another university,” stated Madeline Tripe, senior advisor to the Board of Student Integrity. For those who cannot afford the fee, a free farewell dinner will be provided at the end of the Spring 2017 semester.

Opposers to this policy have complained about the proposed $150 fee the uniforms will require. “It’s a little extreme to have school uniforms cost that much,” said Alexis Schnitzel, a junior aristocratic studies major, “I can barely keep up with paying for my textbooks each semester.”

However, these students do not realize the payoff that these uniforms can provide. “The uniforms are an investment,” said Jason Frikadeller, a freshman comestible sciences major, “You invest some money in order to get the payoff of building character and increased levels of school spirit.”

School uniforms will allow UMBC to gain a reputation of being a proper and preppy university, since uniforms are often worn by refined and respectable members of society. Statistics also show that uniforms increase a sense of school pride and “[promote] positive student behavior.”

These uniforms will also decrease distractions due to inappropriate outfits, thus increasing academic success in students across the board. UMBC’s Academic Investment council predicts that the “retention rate of students [could] increase by up to 20 percent” due to this policy.

Without a focus on sports to get students excited, UMBC lacks a strong sense of school spirit. The uniforms, which will be branded with the university’s colors, will be able to provide the spirit that many are missing in their everyday lives.

If this policy stands, UMBC will be the first university in the United States to require students to wear school uniforms. “I feel like this is a good thing,” said Mike Shiokara, a senior subaquatic biology major, “It will allow our school to be unique, which is awesome in my book.”

The proposed school uniforms will begin to be sold in the summer of 2017. The policy will go into effect on the first day of classes of the Fall 2017 semester, so get ready to invest in the spirit of UMBC.