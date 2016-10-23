A summary of last year’s campus crime

UMBC’s Clery Report, released to the public every year, is an in-depth look at the university’s crime statistics for reports of sexual assault, hate violence, substance abuse, etc.

The report list crimes “on-campus, in off-campus buildings, in property owned or controlled by the University, or on public property adjacent to the campus” as well as comparing them from the last three years.

Between 2013 and 2015, reported rapes have increased from one to ten, with a significant increase happening in the 2014-2015 time period. All reported cases have been reported as occurring on campus.

Burglaries have dropped from 10 in 2013, to five in 2014 and four in 2015, all of them occurring on campus. Motor vehicle theft has been reported once every year and there have been no cases of robbery over the course of the three year report.

Reports of relationship violence have surged dramatically from the 2014 to 2015 with only three reported cases in 2014 and 10 reported cases in 2015. However, the 2015 numbers mirror the 2014 statistic of three reported cases.

Drug related statistics have had a drastic decrease from forty drug law arrest and citations in 2013 to eleven in 2015. However, drug referrals have stayed in the same range of 50 in 2013, 44 in 2014, and 43 in 2015.

While there have only been two liquor law arrest and citations since 2013, liquor law referrals have increased from 132 in 2013, 159 in 2014 and 219 in 2015.

There were no reported hate crimes in 2014. However, three occurred in 2015.