UMBC equestrian club sparkles on

UMBC’s equestrian club recently attended the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association show at Frying Park, VA. hosted by George Washington and George Mason University. Over the weekend of of Nov. 5 and 6, the Retrievers improved on Saturday going into Sunday, doing better as a team as the weekend progressed.

Two racers placed at the intermediate division, while one placed at the novice level. Another racer jumped from beginner to advance.

The team spends most of their time together at the horse track to get closer over the year. “There’s a lot of team bonding, we all die at the gym together,” president junior Zoe Fritz said about the team’s cohesive time together.

UMBC’s equestrian club has made its way through the majority of their six shows this semester, and has made the attempt to come together to grow in order to get ready for regionals in the spring semester. To do this, the racers have to place out of their current division at a show, so two Retrievers are currently ready to go to regionals coming up.

Before a show, the Retrievers often get too caught up in the seriousness of the show and become stubbornly intent on it. The team unity comes together to help this trend by the self-described group motto: “Sparkle, baby!” When asked about the group motto, the team could only laugh and smile about it because the friendship and loyalty that brought the group together, also keeps them together.

The group has a fundraiser coming up at Buffalo Wild Wings sometime after Thanksgiving.

UMBC’s equestrian club is a small team, but a tight knit group that has built its growth through friendship and comradery. Despite being a tight-knit group, the team is always looking out for new members. For the Retriever girls, the social connections they have developed is the greatest part of the club. This togertheness is sure to get more of the Retrievers to have success in the spring shows, and to continue the success at regionals in the year to come.