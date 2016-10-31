UMBC Needs A Food Pantry

UMBC needs an on-campus food pantry and a place where students can donate new and/or gently used jackets, hats, gloves and blankets to fellow students who are in need.

A large percentage of UMBC’s student body can only afford to attend school with the help of FAFSA, subsidized and unsubsidized loans or a combination of these resources. While some students do receive grants and scholarships, there are many who do not get such aid.

When students are cold or hungry, they are not thinking about their studies. It is difficult to pass tests and quizzes when that person is concerned about where and how they will get their next meal.

Many of UMBC’s students are attending school full-time and being a student is their only occupation. Making an annual salary of $65,000 after graduation is great, but UMBC must consider the current financial needs of its students.

Before UMBC’s students graduate and go on to make a difference in the world, they should be allowed to make a difference here in our own little corner of the world. UMBC should offer a program that allows students to donate canned foods and clothes throughout the year to their fellow colleagues who are going through financial struggles.

The student in need could then come to a designated place on campus where they could get up to five donated items per day simply by showing their campus ID. Out of 175 randomly surveyed students in Starbucks who were asked, “Do you think this school should have a food and clothing pantry?,” only two thought that the idea was not a good one.

One of those two students, who wished to remain anonymous, stated, “It is not our responsibility to take care of anyone because if they cannot afford to feed themselves; they should not be in school.”

Ricca Graham, a junior, social work major who is in favor of the idea stated, “I believe that UMBC should have a food pantry and/or a winter pantry for students on campus who struggle with affording food and clothing when winter conditions get severe.”

Another student who would only give her first name, Mona, said “A food pantry is a great idea, but it needs to be placed in an area where students would not be embarrassed to go.”

During an interview with Romy Hubler, the coordinator for student life and student organizations and involvement at UMBC, she stated, “In order to get this off the ground, it may be a good idea to get one of the student organizations that is already established to run with this idea.” SGA was consulted and is considering whether or not to proceed.

Social work instructor, Kevin Wade who is on staff at the University of Maryland School of Social Work in family connections stated, “This is a great idea,” in reference to the idea that UMBC should have a food pantry and a winter clothing pantry set up by students with donations by students, for students.

It all boils down to whether or not UMBC’s students are mindful of the social needs of others and if they want to make a difference. There are students who want to help each other, all they need to do now is go out an make some changes.