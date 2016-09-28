Women’s soccer celebrates UMBC 50th with win

The UMBC women’s soccer team is off to a rough start this season, but with the cheers of students and alumni, the team managed to come away with a strong win over Delaware State to celebrate UMBC’s 50th anniversary. The win improves their record to 3-5 after a four straight road game losses.

UMBC completely dominated Delaware in the 3-1, having 30 shots on goal compared to Delaware’s eight. Delaware only managed a single shot on goal while UMBC managed 14. UMBC also surpassed Delaware in corner kicks, 13-4, with all four corner kicks on Delaware’s end coming in the game’s second half. Five UMBC players had at least three shots.

Junior Gabby Boehmer got the Retrievers going in the 27th minute, scoring her first career goal and giving them an early lead. Boehmer was assisted by fellow junior Madison Koenig and freshman Nikki Saad who got the ball towards the net and set Boehmer up for the score. Boehmer had a total of eight shots, five on goal, for the day, applying a large amount of offensive pressure on Delaware.

Senior Alexa Quaranta was the next Retriever to put a point on the board, scoring what would be the game-winning goal in the 68th.

Delaware scored their lone goal of the game in the 68th minute thanks to freshman Braxton Clark. Soon after, junior Virginia Moyer placed the final nail in Delaware’s coffin with a third Retriever score, with assistance from freshman Jessica Hopkins throwing in a pass towards Moyer.

The win brings an end to a four game losing streak that they suffered while on the road. The Retrievers will conclude non-conference play at home against Robert Morris University on Sept. 22. They will then face off against their first conference rival on the road against University of New Hampshire.